Angry UHURU KENYATTA fires this contractor during the burial of KALONZO’s father as he lambasts politicians who confront him in funerals

Saturday November 10, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired a contractor tasked with a water supply project in Tseikuru.





Speaking during the burial of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s father, Peter Mairu, yesterday, the Head of State noted that the contractor had lagged the project with only three percent work completed in three years, thereby issuing a directive effectively firing the contractor.





“There is someone who was given the contract to supply water from Kiambeere till Tseikuru.”





“It has been more than three years and only three percent of the project is complete. ”





"I see that he is incapable of completing the work, I direct that he be replaced by a contractor who will deliver so that residents can get water," Uhuru said.





Uhuru further warned politicians against taking advantage of funerals to start complaining about the ineffectiveness of his Government, urging them to instead confront him in his office, which is always wide open.





“This issue of crying in front the electorate, you are a leader, leaders talk then go to the people with solutions.”





“Stop using funerals to whine about roads and water, those are things discussed in offices.”





“My office is open, you are welcome," Uhuru stated.



