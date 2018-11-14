Anajua watu! Citizen TV’s murder suspect JACQUE MARIBE spotted having fun with UHURU’s close relative (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 14, 2018 - Citizen TV’s murder suspect, Jacque Maribe, is connected to the high and mighty.

When she was arrested and linked to the murder of the late Monica Kimani, several high profile politicians including Moses Kuria and Sakaja attended court sessions to give her emotional support.

Photos in our possession show the controversial TV anchor and reporter having fun with JMuhoho, a relative of President Uhuru Kenyatta and member of the First Family.

JMuhoho describes Jacque Maribe as a BFF, showing that they know each other well.

Perhaps that’s why Maribe was bragging to detectives that the case will not go far.
Anajua watu.

See photos of the controversial anchor and reporter having fun with Uhuru’s relative.


