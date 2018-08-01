AMASON KINGI stranded in Italy, he can’t board any plane after losing his passport and has to wait for the local embassy to organise one for him

Monday November 19, 2018 - Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, is stuck in Italy after he lost his passport.





This was revealed by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, during the commissioning and flagging off of the Coast Guard Service which was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.





According to Joho, Governor Kingi failed to turn up for the function because he was stuck outside the country.





He said that it was unfortunate that Governor Kingi missed the event because he lost his passport in Italy and could not travel to join the President and region's leaders at the function.





"We have Governors from the six coast region Counties but I am also representing my friend Amason Kingi.”





“It is surprising that even in this day, he still lost his passport while in Italy.”





“He has not been able to travel back," said Governor Joho.



