All thieves who stole from NYS both in Season 1 and Season 2 must return the money they stole from Kenyans – UHURU says despite their arrest

Friday November 16, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again fired a warning to all National Youth Service (NYS) thieves saying they must return all the money they stole from State run institution.





In June this year, over 68 individuals were arrested for stealing sh 9 billion from NYS.





Among them are 14 employees of NYS and former NYS director, Richard Ndubai, and ex-youth Principal Secretary, Lilian Omollo.





Speaking during a pass out parade for NYS servicemen in Gilgil on Friday, Uhuru said it was regrettable that certain individuals take resources meant to empower the youth for their personal use.





"We will do everything in our power to ensure that the culpable pay the price and return the stolen resources," Uhuru said.





The Head of State further said the diversion of resources to a few individuals must come to a stop 'at all costs'.





"I want to promise you that we will not and we cannot continue this kind of behavior of people taking procurement money for their own use." Uhuru said.





“We must ensure that we utilise the resources that Kenyan tax payers have bestowed upon us," the President said.



