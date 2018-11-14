ALFRED MUTUA is just a socialite Governor, See the birds eye view of Machakos City that he lied he will build in 2013 (PHOTO)

Tuesday, November 14, 2018 - When Governor Alfred Mutua was hunting for votes, he used to hype his manifesto in the media and lie to Kenyans that he will transform Machakos city to Singapore within a year.





But 5 years down the line, nothing much happened in Machakos County.





Mutua is just a socialite Governor who plays with the minds of voters.





Look at the birds’ eye view plan of Machakos City that he had planned to build in 2013 when hunting for votes.





So far, he has not even laid a foundation stone for the project.