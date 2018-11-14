ALFRED MUTUA is just a socialite Governor, See the birds eye view of Machakos City that he lied he will build in 2013 (PHOTO)

, , , , , 03:39

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Tuesday, November 14, 2018 - When Governor Alfred Mutua was hunting for votes, he used to hype his manifesto in the media and lie to Kenyans that he will transform Machakos city to Singapore within a year.

But 5 years down the line, nothing much happened in Machakos County.

Mutua is just a socialite Governor who plays with the minds of voters.

Look at the birds’ eye view plan of Machakos City that he had planned to build in 2013 when hunting for votes.

So far, he has not even laid a foundation stone for the project.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno