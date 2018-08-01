Ailing former judge faces extradition as DPP NOORDIN HAJI wants UK to bring him back home to face corruption charges! He wants Interpol to bring him back

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Former Kenyan Judge, Philip Ransely, is set to be extradited back to Kenya after he was accused of embezzling money in his law firm.





The Director of Public Prosecutions has already sent a letter to the United Kingdom informing them to speedily extradite Ransely back to Kenya to face corruption charges.





Ransely is accused of embezzling money from clients in his law firm, Ransley McVicker Shaw Advocates that he ran back in 2007 after leaving the Kenyan bench.





But the former learned friend is likely to get off easy considering his advanced age and also the fact that he is battling prostate cancer.





Owing to his former Judge status, he is also likely to argue that the court system will victimise him.





In 2016, the former judge was charged with theft of more than Ksh100 Million from Angela Scott and Ksh150 Million from Rowland Minns .



