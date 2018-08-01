Agriculture CS MWANGI KIUNJURI stops the leasing out of NCPB depots - See the plans that he has for them as he fights cartels

Monday November 19, 2018 - Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, halted leases of all depots belonging to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).





Speaking yesterday, Kiunjuri noted that the depots are required to be freed as soon as possible so as to allow room for the purchase of more farm produce from farmers.





"We cannot continue with this trend.”





“Why should we be forced to use taxpayers’ money to pay transporters to transfer our maize from some of our silos to others and save space for private businesspeople?" wondered Kiunjuri .





According to the CS, after terminating the leases, he will now cut down on the costs of transporting cereals using private transporters.





“No single bag of maize will be moved from one silo to another.”





“After we cancel the leases, we will use that space to store the new produce that we will purchase from farmers,” he added.



