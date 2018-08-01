After RAILA landed a job at the African Union, MOSES WETANGULA also lands a job in the US - You won’t believe what he will be doing there

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has landed a job in the US as an election observer for the ongoing mid-term e lections.





This comes less than a month after his friend turned foe, Raila Odinga, was appointed as the African Union as the High Representative for Infrastructure and Development.





Wetangula is already in Washington as the country prepares to go to polls in what many view as a referendum on President Donald Trump 's first two years in office.





"In Washington to observe American (US) mid-term elections.”





“Let’s reform and enable our country to conduct future elections with less destructive disputes," Wetangula tweeted.





In the mid-term elections, 36 out of 50 states will hold elections for Governor with more than 30 million people taking advantage of early voting or absentee ballots in their respective States.



