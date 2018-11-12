After impregnating singer AVRIL, J BLESSING introduces his new catch and she’s such a cutie (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 12, 2018 - Popular videographer, J Blessing, has introduced his new lover on social media and she’s a cutie.





The video producer, who is singer Avril’s baby daddy, shared romantic photos of himself and the lass during her birthday with the caption.





“Words only are not enough to say all that I wish for you… Help me wish #royalT happy birthday,”





The two love birds have since been sharing their loved up photos on social media and it is clear they are madly in love.





J Blessing has two baby mamas so far (Avril and Radio host, Mwende Macharia) and he doesn’t look keen to settle down anytime soon.





Check out the photos below.