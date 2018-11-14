After getting out over SHARON OTIENO’s murder, OKOTH OBADO arrested again over possession of 8 illegal guns - This man is going down too fast

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, today over the possession of illegal firearms.





On Tuesday, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives raided Obado’s homes and confiscated, among other things, eight firearms, several bank statements and electronics.





Five of the firearms were recovered in Nairobi while sources within EACC said they recovered another three in his Migori house.





The Firearms Act is silent on the number of pistols a licensed civilian should own but is specific on the type of firearms to be licensed for.





According to a detective who requested anonymity, Obado was arrested because he had some guns that are not supposed to be in the hands of a civilian.





Obado’s arrest comes two weeks after he was released on a Sh 5 million cash bail over the murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





More updates to follow…



