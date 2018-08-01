Administrative Officer Job in Kenya

Administrative Officer

Job Group ‘K’

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant position;

Responsibilities

· Providing administrative support including handling internal communication with visitors and maintenance of office records;

· Working closely with the Office Administrator to ensure that outsourced administrative services are running smoothly;

· Managing the office main reception;

· Ensuring office supplies and consumables tracker/inventory tracker of utilization is maintained;

· Carrying out regular facility checks to report and document any maintenance issues that may arise in a timely manner;

· Keeping clear records for the office.

· Ensuring privacy and confidentiality of the office documents; and

· Any other lawful duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Have Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Management, Public Administration, Social Science, Community Development, Agriculture, Political Science, or any related field from a recognized University;

· Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution:

· Have three (3) years working experience as an Administrative Officer II in Public Service or comparable position in private sector; or in Project Administration and Management field;

· Have knowledge in dealing with budgets and human resources;

· Meet the requirements of Articles 10, 232 and Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Note:

Applicants for the above positions will be required to get clearance from the following to meet requirements of chapter 6 of the constitution of Kenya 2010:-

1. Kenya Revenue Authority

2. Higher Education Loans Board

3. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

4. Criminal Investigation Department

Copies of these clearances MUST be attached to the applications.

How to Apply

All applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum

Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport,and any other supporting documents. The positions applied for should be indicated on top of the envelope.

Kakamega County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of origin.

Applications should be submitted to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 458-50100

KAKAMEGA

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at the County Public Service Board’s Reception located at Former Provincial Headquarters, Block ‘B’ 2nd Floor.

All applications should reach this office on or before 13th November, 2018.

County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer. Female Candidates and

Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.