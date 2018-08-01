Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant

Job Group ‘K’

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant position;

An officer at this level will be organizing and maintaining the Executives’ schedule and assisting them by performing a variety of administrative tasks.

Responsibilities

· Maintaining the executive’s agenda and assisting in planning appointments, Board meetings, conferences etc.

· Attending meetings and taking minutes;

· Receiving visitors and screening phone calls and redirecting them when appropriate;

· Handling and prioritizing all outgoing or incoming correspondence

· Making travel arrangements for Executives;

· Using e-office to research and process data;

· Maintaining an up to date filing system (electronic and paper records) in the office ensuring that information is secure, organized and easily accessible;

· Managing office protocol and etiquette;

· Managing petty cash; and

· Any other lawful duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Have Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following subjects;

1. Typewriting III (Minimum 50 w.p.m)/Computerized Document Processing III;

2. Business English III/Communication II;

3. Office Practice II;

4. Commerce II;

5. Secretarial duties II;

6. Office Management III/ Office Administration and Management III;

OR

· Craft certificate in Secretarial studies from KNEC

· Certificate in Public Relations and Customer Care course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from the Kenya School of Government or other government training institution;

· Have served in the grade of Office Administrative Assistant I for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution;

· Meet the requirements of Articles 10, 232 and Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010; and

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Note:

Applicants for the above positions will be required to get clearance from the following to meet requirements of chapter 6 of the constitution of Kenya 2010:-

1. Kenya Revenue Authority

2. Higher Education Loans Board

3. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

4. Criminal Investigation Department

Copies of these clearances MUST be attached to the applications.

How to Apply

All applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum

Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport,and any other supporting documents. The positions applied for should be indicated on top of the envelope.

Kakamega County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of origin.

Applications should be submitted to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 458-50100

KAKAMEGA

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at the County Public Service Board’s Reception located at Former Provincial Headquarters, Block ‘B’ 2nd Floor.

All applications should reach this office on or before 13th November, 2018.

County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer. Female Candidates and

Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.