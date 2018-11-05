A Pastor in Nakuru refuses to officiate a wedding over HIV test despite millions spent in preparation(VIDEO).

Monday, November 5, 2018

-A wedding in Nakuru flopped at the last minute after the pastor who was supposed to officiate it refused to do so.





Joyce Waithera and Paul Waithaka had already undergone two HIV tests before the wedding as ordered by the officiating pastor and they were expecting to be joined on the D-Day but the pastor refused to officiate the wedding.





Apostle Jesse Karanja rejected the two medical results from the couple and ordered them to go for tests at a clinic of his choice.





The third medical test allegedly delivered different results, prompting the pastor to cancel the wedding.





The couple is said to have spent more than Ksh 1 Million shillings preparing for the wedding.





Shocked guests proceeded to the reception and ate food that was prepared and left the venue after 6PM.





The pastor defended his move saying that he was following God’s word and further claimed that his decision was not subject to discussion.





“ Ministerial procedures are not up for discussion either in the media or otherwise, its either you follow the law or you are out,” he said.



