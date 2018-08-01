A hyena was spotted loitering in Syokimau in the wee hours of Friday morning (VIDEO).

, , , , , , 05:31

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Friday, November 16, 2018 - Residents of Syokimau should be careful because wild animals from Nairobi National Park have started invading the estate.

This hyena was spotted loitering the estate in the wee hours of Friday morning, posing a great danger to residents.

Be careful please when walking around Syokimau especially at night.

Watch this video.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno