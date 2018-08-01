A hyena was spotted loitering in Syokimau in the wee hours of Friday morning (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 05:31
- Residents of Syokimau should be careful because wild animals from Nairobi National Park have started invading the estate.
This hyena was spotted loitering the estate in the wee hours of Friday morning, posing a great danger to residents.
Be careful please when walking around Syokimau especially at night.
Watch this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST