A first one for Nairobi as UHURU’s Government now reveals details of plans to buy trains for Nairobians to sort out the traffic mess

Sunday November 18, 2018 - The Government revealed plans to buy new trains that will have a capacity to transport more than 132,000 people in Nairobi every day.





Speaking on Friday, Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, announced that they were looking for diesel trains to provide an alternative form of transport.





He explained that the project will be undertaken before the rapid transit system, which he said requires more infrastructural investment, including the expansion of roads and creation of bus stations.





“We will be shortly announcing how we will go about putting up the major investments.”





“This alone will move so many vehicles from the roads and ease congestion on roads,” said the CS.





This comes even as statistics show that only about 12,000 people in the city use rail transport daily.



