A day in London with Kenyan international midfielder, VICTOR WANYAMA, this guy lives large (Watch VIDEO)

Monday, November 19, 2018

- Kenyan born international midfielder, Victor Wanyama, is among the few African footballers who are doing wonders in top international football clubs.





Wanyama plays for Tottenham Hotspurs and he is among the highly rated players at the club.





The cool, humble and reserved player rarely speaks about his private life but he recently allowed one Kenyan journalist to have a sneak preview of his life in London.





Wanyama stays in a leafy suburb in North London where he lives like a king.





He lives in an expansive mansion and rides top of the range vehicles.





He has a Range R0ver Sports and two Mercedes Benzes in his parking lot but he prefers riding in the Range most of the times.





Here’s an interview courtesy of Capital FM where Wanyama reveals his day to day life in London.



