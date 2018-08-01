464 Caregivers Jobs in Kenya

Caregivers (ECDE)

Terms of Service: Contract

(464 Posts)

Busia County Public Service Board is a body corporate established under Section 57 of the County Governments Act 2012 whose mandate includes appointing persons to hold or act in the offices of the County Public Service.

Responsibilities

· Preparation of professional and administrative records.

· Promote the best interest of the child and the institution

· Promote quality care; nutritional levels and health status of the children

· Care giving of the three levels of ECDE learners appropriately

· Ensure holistic development of the children’s knowledge , spiritually, socially and mentally

· Preparing relevant teaching/learning and play materials

· Manage and ensure smooth transition from pre primary to primary

· Monitor and ensure steady growth, health and safety of the Children

· Compile achievement/progress reports on the overall performance of the children in pre primary one and pre primary two.

· Sensitize parents and mobilize community stakeholders on their respective roles in pre primary programmes.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan Citizen with a National Identity Card

· Must have a minimum qualification of K.C.S.E ‘‘D‘’ (Plain)

· Be a holder of certificate or diploma in ECDE, examined by the Ministry of Education Science and Technology or Kenya National Examination Council or from any other recognized institution.

· Certificate of good conduct

· Income tax Compliance Certificate (KRA)

· EACC (Anti – Corruption) Certificate

· Evidence of registration by Teachers Service Commission.

· Must have two years of teaching experience in ECDE

How to Apply

Written application enclosing current Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and ID card should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The Secretary/CEO

Busia County Public Service Board,

P.O Box Private Bag,

BUSIA

All REQUIREMENTS, ROLES and DUTIES CAN BE ACCESSED from the County Public Service Board – Port victoria Plaza and Sub County Headquarters.