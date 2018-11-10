10 seconds of fame! Nairobi Slay Queen who calls herself IVY almost breaks the internet, Ona hii jamani (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos 05:20
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - She calls herself Poison Ivy, a young Nairobi slay queen who desperately wants likes and fame.
She has an Instagram page where she is too generous with her flesh.
The petite beauty has a smashing hot figure like that of a top model.
Check out some of her photos in the next page and tell us what you think.
Page 1 2