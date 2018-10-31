You must retire in 2022 whether you like it or not - RICHARD ONYONKA to UHURU and warns KIKUYU MPs against imposing him on us

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - Kitutu Chache South MP, Dr Richard Onyonka, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has no other option than to retire in 2022 once his 10 year term ends.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, the Ford Kenya elected MP said the Head of State must respect the rule of law and Constitution so that he can retire in peace.





“Mr. Kenyatta will be completing his second and last term.”





“I want to tell him that he must retire from politics to give room for others to lead this country.”





“These Jubilee lawmakers pushing him to remain in power beyond 2022 are selfish and they are out to serve a hidden agenda," Onyonka said.





Onyonka, who has declared interest in the Kisii County gubernatorial seat in 2022, also condemned a section of Jubilee MPs who have started politicising the President's retirement.





Some Mt Kenya leaders led by Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata, want the constitution amended to create a position of a Prime Minister for Uhuru once he retires in 2022.





Kangata argues that Uhuru is too young to retire from politics.



