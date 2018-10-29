Yaani alikuja sleep over, kuingia kwa kitanda, analala na jeans, hataki ata kuguswa - Boychild rants.

, , , 05:53

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, October 29, 2018 - This boychild is tired of being tortured by a brainless lady who takes him for a fool.

He narrated how the 25 year old lady has been behaving like a kid.

She came for a sleep over and instead of opening her servers, she started complicating things.

Yaani msichana analala mpaka na jeans.

Here’s a post from the boychild ranting on the popular Kenyan discussion forum, K-Talk.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Man City Premier League match - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Premier League Champions, Manchester City, face another big test on Monday evening when they travel to Wemble...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno