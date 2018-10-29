Yaani alikuja sleep over, kuingia kwa kitanda, analala na jeans, hataki ata kuguswa - Boychild rants.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - This boychild is tired of being tortured by a brainless lady who takes him for a fool.





He narrated how the 25 year old lady has been behaving like a kid.





She came for a sleep over and instead of opening her servers, she started complicating things.





Yaani msichana analala mpaka na jeans.





Here’s a post from the boychild ranting on the popular Kenyan discussion forum, K-Talk.