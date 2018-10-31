We thought you were serving her DICK! Kenyans react and mock DENNIS ITUMBI after he revealed that JACQUE MARIBE is yet to be released.

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Uhuru’s ex-spanner boy and Jubilee propagandist, Dennis Itumbi, took to social media to cry for justice after Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe was granted bail by justice Wakiaga but the Deputy Registrar at the High Court delayed her release.





He claims that there are games being played so that Maribe can spend more time behind bars.





Itumbi ranted on twitter saying,





“ Interesting events at the Deputy Registrar in the High Court. We completed the bond process for our friend Jacque Maribe at 12pm and till now no progress & she is looking at another night in prison despite being freed by The Court yesterday.





Let me tell you of the games.





Yesterday, the same games were employed. The Deputy Registrar declined to sign the letter committing documents to land registry and registrar of persons yesterday. We decided to wait for today.





This morning family and friends reported at the High Court at 7am and the Deputy Registrar signed a letter that was on her desk from last evening at 11am. No problem with that, we can live with that....





Problem is after that we were told there is an order that "UPON release the investigating officer and the advocate will take an inventory of house" we argued that is UPON release.





So they dropped that line...





Next we needed a prosecutor from @ODPP_KE and obviously none was willing to get on record. So we decided to tweet.





Just after the first tweet the calls that were not being picked by @DCI_Kenya and @ODPP_KE officials are now being returned quick and fast.....”





And here’s how some of his followers responded and mocked him.