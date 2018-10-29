Watch a drunk and violent auctioneer impounding a bus in Mombasa while armed with a pistol (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 06:28
Monday, October 29, 2018 - This drunk and violent auctioneer was recorded trying to impound a bus in Mombasa while armed with a pistol.
He used rogue police officers who helped him put up a roadblock and harass the bus owner.
Kenya is turning into a banana republic where people take the law into their own hands without fear.
Watch this video shared by Mombasa blogger Neel Akber.
The Kenyan DAILY POST