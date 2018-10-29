Watch a drunk and violent auctioneer impounding a bus in Mombasa while armed with a pistol (VIDEO)

, , , , 06:28

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Monday, October 29, 2018 - This drunk and violent auctioneer was recorded trying to impound a bus in Mombasa while armed with a pistol.

He used rogue police officers who helped him put up a roadblock and harass the bus owner.

Kenya is turning into a banana republic where people take the law into their own hands without fear.

Watch this video shared by Mombasa blogger Neel Akber.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Man City Premier League match - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Premier League Champions, Manchester City, face another big test on Monday evening when they travel to Wemble...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno