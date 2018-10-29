Watch a drunk and violent auctioneer impounding a bus in Mombasa while armed with a pistol (VIDEO)

Monday, October 29, 2018

- This drunk and violent auctioneer was recorded trying to impound a bus in Mombasa while armed with a pistol.





He used rogue police officers who helped him put up a roadblock and harass the bus owner.





Kenya is turning into a banana republic where people take the law into their own hands without fear.

Watch this video shared by Mombasa blogger Neel Akber.



