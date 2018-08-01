Watch DNG enjoying half-NAKED Slay Queens inside 1 FM radio studios

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - Former gospel singer turned radio presenter and hypeman, DNG, was enjoying half-naked slay queens inside 1 FM radio studios where he hosts a morning show.

The slay queens were dressed to kill with most of their flesh exposed.

From the comments on his IG page, many people are not impressed with the way ladies have lost self respect these days.

Watch these videos that DNG posted.

