VERA SIDIKA reveals the amount of money OTILE BROWN has borrowed her ever since they started dating, He’s a parasite.

Sunday, October 28, 2018-Popular socialite, Vera Sidika, has dumped her boyfriend, Otile Brown, and exposed him badly on social media.

Vera Sidika claims that Otile has been borrowing her money like a small kid ever since they started dating.

She further claims that Otile was just after her money and not love.

According to the curvy socialite, Otile has borrowed her over Ksh 1.5 Million ever since they started dating.

She rubbished Otile Brown’s claims that she has also been borrowing him money.

Vera  challenged the youthful singer to post evidence to prove that she borrowed him money.

“The only money I got from him is Ksh 75,000 which I had not even asked for.” Vera says.
This is what she posted on her IG page.


