VERA SIDIKA exposes OTILE BROWN badly , the poor guy has been borrowing money from her like a small kid(EVIDENCE).

Saturday, October 27, 2018

-Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has exposed her on and off lover, Otile Brown, as an immature man who depends on women for survival.





Vera Sidika revealed that Otile Brown has been borrowing money from her like a kid.





She shared a screenshot message of Otile Brown borrowing Ksh 500,00 from her.





He wanted to top up the money and buy a Mercedes Benz.





He borrowed the money 2 days after they reconciled last month and she believes the reason Otile Brown keeps on coming back to her and asking for forgiveness is because he wants to milk her pockets dry.





Vera claims that Otile started borrowing money from her in the second week of dating.





She ranted on her Instagram page saying, “ As much as we love so deep. Women do find it a turn off when a man keeps asking for money. Regularly. From week 2 of dating. This time it happened 2 days after a break up reconciliation and it ended up looking like the only reason he came back was for the money. I have been in this situation before & I refuse to be used financially or for fame. If such a person walks away coz u didn’t give them money ...it’s more like good riddance to bad rubbish ”























