VERA SIDIKA exposes OTILE BROWN badly , the poor guy has been borrowing money from her like a small kid(EVIDENCE).

She ranted on her Instagram page saying, “

As much as we love so deep. Women do find it a turn off when a man keeps asking for money. Regularly. From week 2 of dating. This time it happened 2 days after a break up reconciliation and it ended up looking like the only reason he came back was for the money. I have been in this situation before & I refuse to be used financially or for fame. If such a person walks away coz u didn’t give them money ...it’s more like good riddance to bad rubbish