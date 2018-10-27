UON Slay Queen ANITA EPALE who has slept with popular politicians & Governors now selling her “NUNU” cheaply online(EVIDENCE)

Saturday, October 27, 2018-University of Nairobi slay queen and former SONU contestant, Anita Epale, came to the limelight sometime-back after she was linked to sexual affairs with popular politicians and Governors.

Her lavish lifestyle caused eyebrows at University of Nairobi, where she used to cruise in top of range vehicles and splash money during campaigns.

It was alleged she was a beneficiary of sexual affairs with prominent politicians and Governors  who used to smashed her nunu in exchange for sex.



Anita Epale has now turned into online prostitution.

She is selling her flesh on Massage Republic , a prostitution website where young ladies ply their trade.

She puts the price of her nunu from Ksh 5,000 in the prostitution webiste where uses the monkier name, Atomic Diva.

If you search the phone number provided in the prostitution website in true caller, it reads Anita Epale, the UON slay queen.





See a screenshot grab from true caller to prove that the  phone number provided in the prostitution website is hers.


Here are  more photos of Anita Epale who is very famous at UON where she is involved in student politics.

 She has turned into online prostitution after bedding the high and mighty.








The Kenyan DAILY POST.
