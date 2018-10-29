UHURU’s nephew JOMO GECAGA spotted in public with his new catch after impregnating and dumping Citizen TV’s ANN KIGUTA (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 29, 2018

- Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew, Jomo Gecaga, who was allegedly fired from his plum job as the President’s Personal Assistant because of using State House to con people, impregnated and dumped Citizen TV’s Ann Kiguta.





He kicked her out of his palatial home in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi where they had been co-habiting after she gave birth to twins.





Gecaga is a senior bachelor who has a habit of luring sexy media girls with money and then dumping them after they become pregnant.





During Standard Chartered Marathon held on Sunday, he stepped out with his new catch, Lola Hannigan, a sexy TV host and model who previously hosted a show on KTN.





They were all over each other during the marathon event.





Jomo Gecaga’s affair with Lola is not a secret.





He bought her a Range Rover last year that she has been cruising around with.





Here are photos of Jomo and his new catch Lola at the Standard Chartered Marathon.