UHURU’s lawyer, AHMEDNASIR ABDULAHI, bashes Judge JAMES WAKIAGA for denying JACQUE MARIBE’s lover bail – You are incompetent

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has bashed High Court Judge, James Wakiaga, for denying murder suspect, Joseph Irungu, bail despite the constitution providing for it.





Irungu alias Jowie is accused of killing Monica Kimani at her apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi, on the night of September 20th.





He has been in remand over the last one month and on Tuesday, Justice Wakiaga denied him bail saying he is a “woman eater and a male version of a slay queen”.





Sharing his thoughts on social media after the ruling, Ahmednasir who was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyer during last year’s Presidential petition, s aid there was no compelling reason to deny Jowie bail.





He said Justice Wakiaga’s excuse that Jowie is a flight risk was a ‘tired’ excuse.





“Denying accused persons bail on the ground that they are "flight risk" is an old tired execuse. Kenyans don't flee their country to avoid trial...with a conviction rate of less than 2% why should any one be scared of trial in a Kenyan court...of course unless you are very POOR,” Ahmednasir said.





“Naomi Campbell at the height of her career in modelling was called a "man eater" in recognition of the number of men she slept with. So when Judge Wakiaga referred to Irungu "Jowie" as a "woman eater" was he referring to Irungu"Jowie's sex life? and was such evidence before him?," Ahmednasir posed.



