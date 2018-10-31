UHURU’s lawyer, AHMEDNASIR ABDULAHI, bashes Judge JAMES WAKIAGA for denying JACQUE MARIBE’s lover bail – You are incompetent

13:51

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has bashed High Court Judge, James Wakiaga, for denying murder suspect, Joseph Irungu, bail despite the constitution providing for it.

Irungu alias Jowie is accused of killing Monica Kimani at her apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi, on the night of September 20th.

He has been in remand over the last one month and on Tuesday, Justice Wakiaga denied him bail saying he is a “woman eater and a male version of a slay queen”.

Sharing his thoughts on social media after the ruling, Ahmednasir who was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyer during last year’s Presidential petition, said there was no compelling reason to deny Jowie bail.

He said Justice Wakiaga’s excuse that Jowie is a flight risk was a ‘tired’ excuse.

“Denying accused persons bail on the ground that they are "flight risk" is an old tired execuse. Kenyans don't flee their country to avoid trial...with a conviction rate of less than 2% why should any one be scared of trial in a Kenyan court...of course unless you are very POOR,” Ahmednasir said.

“Naomi Campbell at the height of her career in modelling was called a "man eater" in recognition of the number of men she slept with. So when Judge Wakiaga referred to Irungu "Jowie" as a "woman eater" was he referring to Irungu"Jowie's sex life? and was such evidence before him?," Ahmednasir posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Arsenal vs Blackpool and 20 football games played today where you can make good money

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Arsenal will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they host League One side, Blackpool,...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno