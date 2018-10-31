UHURU orders all corrupt KRA officers to be investigated and subjected to a lifestyle audit! The graft levels in that organization are beyond words

Wednesday October 31, 2018- President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a lifestyle audit on all Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees who are living large despite earning meagre salaries.





Speaking during the official launch of the integrated tax system for KRA which will aid the revenue agency in better tax collection, Mr. Kenyatta said some KRA employees are millionaires and billionaires yet they earn a salary of less than Sh 100,000.





Uhuru also issued a stern warning to tax evaders saying those found culpable will be prosecuted.





“High net-worth individuals whose lifestyles are not reflective of the taxes they pay, if any, must be compelled to demonstrate the source of their wealth and contribute their share of tax accordingly…,” Uhuru said.





The Head of State also urged KRA to use cutting-edge technology in every aspect of its operations and ensure every Kenyan pays tax.





“Traders operating fake electronic tax registers and pocketing the VAT should also be brought to book.”





“The law must reflect the seriousness of tax collection and the consequences of default,”





“There should be no space for tax evaders in Kenya.” Uhuru said.



