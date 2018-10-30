UHURU KENYATTA says he is not interested in the Prime Minister’s position after 2022 elections – I will go to Gatundu South to milk my cows!!

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that he will spearhead constitutional changes to create a position for himself in Government after his second and final term comes to an end in 2022.





In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, Uhuru said he will not push for constitutional reforms so that a position is created for him to stay in power.





Uhuru said he is not interested in extending his term in office, adding that he will retire in 2022.





"I'm not interested in serving another term.”





“I will not take up the chance even if everyone wanted me to.”





“I am not seeking to change the Constitution to cling onto power," affirmed Uhuru.





This comes amid claims that a section of Mount Kenya leaders are pushing for constitutional reforms to create a Prime Minister’s position for Uhuru to ensure he remains in power after 2022.





On Sunday, Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata reignited the 2022 succession debate after suggesting that Uhuru is too young to retire.





"Uhuru is still the Mt Kenya kingpin. He is too young to retire," Kangata said.



