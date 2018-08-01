UHURU is not joking with thieves! A former PS spent the night in cell for stealing Sh 122 million! NOORDIN HAJJ ordered his arrest for graft

Monday October 29, 2018 - Former Communications Principal Secretary, Sammy Itemere, presented himself to the police, hours after Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, ordered his arrest for stealing public money.





Itemere, who lives in the posh Karen estate, presented himself to the police at Karen Police Station on Sunday.





He was locked up and presented in court on Monday.





The ex-ICT PS is accused of embezzling sh 122 million from Government Advertising Agency (GAA).





The former Principal Secretary becomes the third person to be arrested after Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, and former Director of Government Advertising Agency, Dennis Chebitwey, were arrested over the same scandal.





The three are expected to be arraigned in court today where they will be charged with graft while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) hunts for 20 others who are said to be their accomplices.



