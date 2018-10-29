Two holes for 5K - MAN shares screenshot messages of desperate Kenyan Slay Queen selling him SEX as cost of living goes up.

, , , 06:48

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, October 29, 2018 - The cost of living in Kenya has forced many Kenyan ladies to become prostitutes.

They are busy hawking their flesh on social media like tomatoes.

This guy posted a screenshot message of a Kenyan lady offering normal sex and anal sex to him for Ksh 5,000.

Young Kenyan girls have reduced to cheap prostitutes.

Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Man City Premier League match - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Premier League Champions, Manchester City, face another big test on Monday evening when they travel to Wemble...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno