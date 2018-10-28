Tulichukua lodging tao nikamwambia nitampa 2K nikule dry fry hakukataa, ona picha nikimchinja kama ng’ombe.

Sunday, October 28, 2018-A man has bragged and narrated how he had sex with a mother and her daughter.
According to this guy, the woman’s daughter is a prostitute in Nairobi.

He got her mother’s number when she borrowed him a phone to call her.

He started luring the lady’s mother  to sex and she agreed to have unprotected sex with him after promising him Ksh 2,000.

He even shared a photo enjoying sex with her in a lodging.

Ogopa wanawaume wa siku hizi.

This is what the guy posted on the popular online discussion forum Kenya Talk



The Kenyan DAILY POST
