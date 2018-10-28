Tulichukua lodging tao nikamwambia nitampa 2K nikule dry fry hakukataa, ona picha nikimchinja kama ng’ombe.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Photos 06:30
Sunday, October 28, 2018-A man has bragged and narrated how he had sex with a mother and her daughter.
According to this guy, the woman’s daughter is a prostitute in Nairobi.
He got her mother’s number when she borrowed him a phone to call her.
He started luring the lady’s mother to sex and she agreed to have unprotected sex with him after promising him Ksh 2,000.
He even shared a photo enjoying sex with her in a lodging.
Ogopa wanawaume wa siku hizi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST