True love comes in all shapes and sizes-This lovely couple is trending online after wedding-PHOTOs

Sunday, October 28, 2018- This lovely couple that has just wedded is trending on social media for obvious reasons.

The groom, a dwarf married his sweetheart in a ceremony graced by family and friends.

Despite the guy’s shortcomings, the lady loves him and you must admit they stand out.

While some ladies are waiting for the elusive tall, dark and handsome knight in shining armor to sweep them off their feet, other ladies are making their own Mr. Right.

Indeed, true love comes in all sizes and shapes.

See the photo below.



