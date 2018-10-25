Tough times to bring up the girl child! Watch these crazy videos that a KENYAN SLAY QUEEN leaked online.

Saturday, October 27, 2018-Vera Sidika and other high end prostitutes who disguise themselves as socialites have influenced a lot of young ladies negatively.

Most of young ladies these days wants to be socialites.

They unleash crazy stuff online as they desperately look for cheap attention online.

Kenyan Slay queens have formed a page on Instagram where they share juicy videos and compete on who will  tempt team mafisi more.

This one left little to the imagination of men after she leaked steamy stuff.

Check out these videos and pray for the girl child.



A post shared by Twerk Team KenyA (@twerkteamkenya) on




A post shared by Twerk Team KenyA (@twerkteamkenya) on




The Kenyan DAILY POST
