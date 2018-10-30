Three sisters who became pregnant at the same time had their maternity shoot together and it’s awesome (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - These photos from a maternity shoot of three sisters who became pregnant at the same time are going viral.

The breath-taking photos are giving some ladies baby fever.

One of the pregnant sisters, who shared the photos on Instagram, wrote:

“If you know me, you know I love my sisters to the next universe and back. I’ve literally shared everything with them (clothes, teachers, parents, food etc)

“I’m now sharing this crazy journey to motherhood.”

“God’s timing is miraculous. I could not have dreamt it like this.”

Check out the photos below.


