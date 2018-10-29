This young man travelled 65KMs to return BONI KHALWALE’s iPh0ne which he had dropped in their church during a Harambee (PHOTO)

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has praised a young man who travelled 65KMs to return his expensive iPhone.

The “bullfighter” had dropped the phone in a church during a Harambee.

According to Khalwale, most Luyha children have been brought up well and that’s why this guy travelled for many kilometers to return his phone.

This is what he posted on twitter after meeting the young man.

