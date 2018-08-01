This randy guy and horny slay queen nearly had SEX while dancing in a club - CRAZY! (VIDEO)

, , , , 05:17

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Monday, October 29, 2018 - There is this video of a guy dancing with a slay queen in a club that is going viral on social media.

From the video, the randy guy and horny lady are seen simulating sex with reckless abandon.

At some point the lady got carried away and nearly removed her top as the guy did his thing.

However, things went south very fast when the guy decided to embarrass the lady by removing her wig.

From the look of things, this guy could have smashed the lady in public had he not gone for the wig.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @FlyHeight

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Man City Premier League match - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Premier League Champions, Manchester City, face another big test on Monday evening when they travel to Wemble...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno