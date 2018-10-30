This PHOTO from an exam room where kids are sitting for KCPE has angered Kenyans - This is wrong (LOOK)

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams have kicked off under tight security countrywide.

The Government is leaving nothing to chance in a bid to make sure there is no cheating-including having mean-looking police officers with guns in the exam rooms.

However, Kenyans feel that having police officers with guns in the exam rooms may traumatize and intimidate the candidates.

Do you think this is wrong?

Check out the photo below and reactions on social media.



