This man in Nairobi squeezed his friend’s genitals after he refused to buy him more drinks, Eh! Eh!

, , , 06:44

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Man City Premier League match - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Premier League Champions, Manchester City, face another big test on Monday evening when they travel to Wemble...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno