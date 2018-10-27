This is why the next GENERAL ELECTIONS may be held before 2022-RAILA ODINGA will love this

Saturday October 27, 2018 -Weeks after Members of Parliament declined to shift the election date from August to December, the legislators may be in for rude shock.

This is after activist Okiya Omtata h filed a petition seeking to have the General Election held in 2021 instead of 2022.





Speaking yesterday after filing the petition, Omtatah clarified that his move was based on what the Constitution stated in regards to holding elections in the fifth year.





"I am not seeking to change the date.”





“What I am doing is in line with what is in the constitution which clearly states that the elections are held on the second Tuesday of the fifth year.”





"People are contradicting the law by stating that elections are held after 5 years, which is wrong," remarked Omtatah.





Based on the IEBC's election calendar, Kenyans are set to go to the polls on August 9, 2022, which will be five years plus one day after the August 8, 2017, elections.





Omtatah urged respondents to do their math well by counting the years correctly.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











