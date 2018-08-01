This is the man behind the death of former Nairobi Town Clerk JOHN GAKUO - He would still be alive if he listened to him! See the DETAILS

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - A lawyer who represented former Nairobi Town Clerk, the late John Gakuo, has blamed the judge and the courts for his untimely death.





Speaking yesterday, lawyer Assa Nyakundi blamed Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division Judge, John Onyiego, for Gakuo’s death saying if the judge had only cared to listen, the former Town Clerk would still be alive if he had been released.





He revealed that he was preparing the former Town Clerk for a court appearance before he passed away on Tuesday.





Nyakundi conveyed that it was Gakuo's wish, even to his death, that the country would realize he was not a criminal as the court had ruled.





"I was coming to see him, so we could do final preparations for tomorrow [Wednesday].”





“He was looking forward to letting the country know that the John Gakuo who was in prison is actually not a criminal,” Nyakundi said.





“We were going to demonstrate to the court that John Gakuo did not deserve to be convicted," he added.





Nyakundi urged judges to take issues raised by lawyers concerning their clients' medical conditions to avoid instances of death while in custody.



