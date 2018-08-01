This guy attending to a SEXY LADY in a massage palour has left people talking - How does he remain calm (WATCH)

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - This video of a masseur attending to a female client is going viral on social media.





Some men reckon this guy has the best job in the world while others admit they would find it hard to control their thirst if they were in his shoes.





Such parlours are common in Nairobi with some offering clients ‘extra services’ not on the menu.





However, some men admit they will find it hard to let their wives and girlfriends go for these services.





Watch the video below.







