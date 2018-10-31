This 25 yr old guy found love with a 35 yr old Single Mother after 14 failed relationships (READ).

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - A 25 yr old Nigerian guy has announced that he is in love with a single mother of one who is 10 years older than him.





The guy identified as Abubakar Sanusi, revealed on twitter that he has been in 14 failed relationships before meeting this 35 year old single mother who has swept his heart.





“I had exactly 14 relationships, and rich girls, middle-class girls, beautiful, ugly, Yorubas, Igbos, edos, Hausas, and Fulanis, but all of my age rate. And the longest relationship was a year and a half and the shortest was 3 weeks. But now, to all my crushers, and friends and family, I have been dating a lady over 4 months now and for the first time #IFoundLove to a baby mama, 19 years older than me, not from a wealthy background but better than any girl I ever come across” he wrote.





True love knows no age ama namna gani?





Check out his tweets and photos.