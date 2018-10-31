These MPIGs are so rogue! Watch Lugari MP AYUB SAVULA insulting Karen OCS after he was caught driving while drunk.

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, was caught on camera insulting Karen OCS after he was arrested for drunk driving.

The rogue MP insulted the OCS calling him “Mjinga” and threatened to call the Attorney General and further bragged that he is untouchable.

Savula also created more drama by threatening the police officer who arrested him for drunk driving and vowed that he will not leave the station until he is punished.

Watch this video of the rogue Member of Parliament displaying impunity.

The LINK>>>>
