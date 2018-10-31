The THERMOS FLASK may cause cancer of the abdomen and asbestosis – Kenya Government warns! However, here is one condition for that

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - The Government chemist has warned Kenyans against using thermos flasks saying they cause stomach cancer.





In a report published by Dr Njoroge who is a senior Government chemist, thermos flasks contain Tremolite - a type of asbestos - responsible for different types of cancers cases.





“Inhaling fibres of asbestos material is toxic and can lead to cancer of the abdomen and asbestosis (cancer of the pleura)," Dr Njoroge wrote in the report.





Njoroge wrote the report after a Garissa County resident, Mohammed Ibrahim, requested a test from the Government chemist.





However, Dr Njoroge said the exposure to cancer follows if the flasks are handled poorly, get cracks or are broken.





“If the asbestos capsules are directly inhaled or get in direct contact with the food, then users are likely to be exposed to cancer," he said.





The experts used the X-Ray diffraction analytical techniques to release instant results on October 23rd.



