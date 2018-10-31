The shocking moment a snake worshipping Pastor was bitten by the serpent while preaching in church (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 -

Just when you think you have seen enough madness from these so called men of God, you come across this pastor who worships a snake.





Cody Coots is the pastor of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Kentucky, USA.





During a recent church service, the snake turned against the pastor and bit him leaving him drenched in blood.





After he was bitten and collapsed on the ground, Cody asked to be taken to the mountaintop where God would judge whether he should live or die.





However, his friends opted to do the right thing rushed him to hospital where he is recuperating.





Interestingly, Cody's father Jamie, 42, was killed when a rattlesnake bit him in a similar ritual back in 2014 but that does not put him off performing the same death-defying service.

Cody's friend said:





"Most people bit in the face are dead in five, ten minutes. I mean, his own daddy got bit in the hand and within seven minutes was dead."





Around 14 people regularly worship each Sunday, but services can last between 90 minutes and up to five hours, depending on the fervour and intensity of the occasion.





Cody’s wife Tammy, 25, said: "That church is their blood, you know. It started with their family and it’s going down with their family.





"It is not for me. I wasn’t raised in this religion. I met Cody through my dad and we just clicked. I was just, like, crazy over him.”





See the photos and video below.



