Stop misleading the LUHYA community – MUDAVADI and WETANGULA told over plans to form Mulembe Party to steer one of them to power

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - A vocal Luhya community MP has asked Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetang’ula, to stop misleading the Luhya community.





Mudavadi and Wetangula have been scheming on how to merge ANC and Ford Kenya and form a Mulembe Party that will unite the entire Western Kenya.





The merger is currently threatened by conflicting interests with ANC saying Ford Kenya has been infiltrated by Deputy President William Ruto.





On Monday, nominated MP, Godfrey Osotsi, said the merger was bound to fail because of legal challenges, suspicion between the two leaders and lack of a clear ideology.





"The two leaders speak from different scripts despite appearing together in public and promising unity.”





“They must decide what they want and stop creating unnecessary anxiety among our people," Osotsi said.





Osotsi said that the merger cannot be actualised because ANC has a court case over its leadership.





He said Secretary General Barrack Muluka cannot sign the merger agreement because his position is disputed.





"The two leaders must tell us what went wrong because they must have discussed and agreed before announcing the parties would be merged in a month," he said.



