Still got it! SEXY ZARI reminds her ex-DIAMOND PLATINUMZ what he is missing as she flaunts her enviable curves in bikini (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Ugandan socialite turned business lady, Zari Hassan, seems to be living her best life, almost 10 months after breaking up with singer Diamond Platinumz.





Zari ended her relationship with Diamond on Valentine’s Day this year and has been busy running her business in South Africa and taking care of her five kids.





On the other hand, Diamond, who is the father to two of Zari’s five kids, has been sleeping with slay queens left, right and center.





Over the weekend, Zari, 38, took time off to relax by the pool where she flaunted her enviable curves and perhaps to remind Diamond what he’s missing.





Check out the photos below.