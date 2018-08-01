SIMBA ARATI now reveals how Kenyans are bullying him over his Chinese wife - He may even lose his seat in 2022 for marrying an ‘outsider’

Monday October 29, 2018 - Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati , has told Kenyans to stop bringing politics into his marital life.





Speaking in an interview at Milele FM, Arati, who confirmed that it is indeed true that he is married to a Chinese wife, blasted those claiming that he is incapable of leading, especially becoming Nairobi Governor, as a result of marrying a foreigner.





He stated that his Asian wife had nothing to do with his leadership both at the local level and in Nairobi where he is eyeing taking over as Nairobi Governor from Mike Sonko in 2022.





"I married from Asia but these are private family matters.”





“Whether my wife is from Thailand, China, Europe or wherever, it has not affected my ability to lead and deliver for the people.”





“Obama’s father was a Kenyan and that did not stop him from being the US President," stated Arati .



